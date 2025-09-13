 Another Drowning Tragedy: Two More Minors Meet Watery Grave In Indore
Another Drowning Tragedy: Two More Minors Meet Watery Grave In Indore

6 similar deaths in Banganga area, 9 in total in last 40 days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Another Drowning Tragedy: Two More Minors Meet Watery Grave In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys Malkhan (12), son of Jitendra Narwariya, and Dev (8), son of Prakash Thakur drowned in a deep, water-filled pit near the railway track in Bhawani Nagar on Friday.

This takes the death toll of minor boys drowning in deep pits in the Banganga police station area, over the last 40 days to six. Additionally, three more children have drowned in other parts of the city in the same time period.

On Friday, the two boys had gone to bathe with a friend. When the two stepped into deeper water, they drowned. The third child fled in panic, returned home and informed the families hours later. The bodies were recovered late at night.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said the boys accidentally drowned while bathing. He added that police are conducting awareness drives urging residents to stay away from water-filled pits.

Seven similar child deaths in recent weeks

On September 4, a two-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled construction pit in the Aerodrome area. Last month, four children drowned in two separate pits near a mine and a field in Banganga area, and two children died after drowning in a swimming pool in the Gandhinagar area.

