Madhya Pradesh: Interns Attack Lady Doctor In Labour Room Of Shahdol Medical College

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two intern doctors attacked a lady doctor in the labour room in Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol, on the intervening night of Friday–Saturday.

The victim, Dr Shivani Lakhiya, has filed a written complaint against the intern doctors Shanu Agarwal and Yogita Tyagi. The reason behind the clash was believed to be a tussle about duty hours, doctors said.

The CCTV camera footage showed the interns pushing, shoving and attacking Dr. Shivani. Nursing staff, guards and other hospital employees were present at the time. However, a video was circulated showing the doctor being attacked while attending a delivery and the camera being snatched away.

After the complaint, the Birsa Munda Medical College administration formed a committee to investigate the matter. The college acknowledged that the dispute was related to duty in the labour room.

The victim and other medical staff have demanded that strict action be taken against the accused interns. They also called for immediate suspension of the duo to ensure safety and discipline in the hospital.

According to sources, this is not the first dispute involving these intern doctors. They have been involved in such incidents earlier too.

Medical superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh informed the Free Press, “ A probe committee has been formed and the parents of the doctors involved in the dispute have also been called. The intern doctors are from outside. The investigation report will come by Monday. The dean is out right now. He will also come on Monday and then suitable action will be taken”.