 'Digital Education For Women Need Of The Hour' Says MLA Jhooma Solanki In Madhya Pradesh
The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was the need of the hour to ensure equal participation of women in fields like Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms and biotechnology, said MLA Jhooma Solanki on Sunday.

She was part of the delegation from the state assembly committee on women and child welfare, which participated in a two-day national conference of parliamentary and legislative committees on empowerment of women, held at Tirupati.

The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said officials here.

Solanki also said that women faced challenges like digital inequality, cybercrime and social barriers. To deal with these, digital education, cyber security training, benefits of government schemes and change in the mindset of the society were necessary.

She made it clear that the legislature and state committees could play an important role in promoting awareness, opportunities and security in this direction. She emphasized that only the confidence and courage of women would lead to a strong and self-reliant India.

MLA Priyanka Meena, Chhaya Govind More, assembly secretary Arvind Sharma and additional secretary Umesh Sharma also participated in the conference.

