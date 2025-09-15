‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti Conducts Yoga Session For Visually Challenged In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uddip Social Welfare Society, a leading organization working for disability empowerment, women empowerment, and rural development, organised a special yoga session for visually impaired students of the National Association for the Blind.

The initiative was conducted under the Society’s flagship wellness campaign, ‘Aarogyata – Wellness for Differently Abled,’ which focuses on promoting physical, emotional, and mental well-being among persons with disabilities.

The session was designed to help students practice simple yet effective yoga postures, breathing techniques, and relaxation exercises that enhance body flexibility, concentration, and overall health. Expert trainers guided the participants through verbal instructions and tactile methods, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in the practice.

Motivational speaker and founder of Uddip Social Welfare Society, Poonam Shroti, said, “Wellness and fitness are the rights of every individual.

Through Aarogyata, we aim to create opportunities where differently-abled persons can adopt healthy practices for a better quality of life.

This yoga session is a step towards building confidence, self-care, and positivity among visually impaired youth.”

The organisation plans to conduct more such sessions across different disability groups under the Aarogyata campaign to spread awareness about the importance of holistic wellness, she added.