 ‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti Conducts Yoga Session For Visually Challenged In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti Conducts Yoga Session For Visually Challenged In Bhopal

‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti Conducts Yoga Session For Visually Challenged In Bhopal

Special Yoga Session for Visually Impaired Students held under ‘Aarogyata’ Campaign

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uddip Social Welfare Society, a leading organization working for disability empowerment, women empowerment, and rural development, organised a special yoga session for visually impaired students of the National Association for the Blind.

Read Also
National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...
article-image

The initiative was conducted under the Society’s flagship wellness campaign, ‘Aarogyata – Wellness for Differently Abled,’ which focuses on promoting physical, emotional, and mental well-being among persons with disabilities.

The session was designed to help students practice simple yet effective yoga postures, breathing techniques, and relaxation exercises that enhance body flexibility, concentration, and overall health. Expert trainers guided the participants through verbal instructions and tactile methods, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in the practice.

Read Also
Bhopal In Potholes: Roads In Huzur Fall Apart, Potholes Threaten Daily Life
article-image

Motivational speaker and founder of Uddip Social Welfare Society, Poonam Shroti, said, “Wellness and fitness are the rights of every individual.

FPJ Shorts
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties

Through Aarogyata, we aim to create opportunities where differently-abled persons can adopt healthy practices for a better quality of life.

This yoga session is a step towards building confidence, self-care, and positivity among visually impaired youth.”

The organisation plans to conduct more such sessions across different disability groups under the Aarogyata campaign to spread awareness about the importance of holistic wellness, she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti...

‘Wellness & Fitness Are The Right Of Every Individual,’ Motivational Speaker Poonam Shroti...

Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

Jabalpur Youth Smashes Dad's Head With Hammer, Kills Him For Scolding Him Over Sitting Idle Without...

Jabalpur Youth Smashes Dad's Head With Hammer, Kills Him For Scolding Him Over Sitting Idle Without...

Madhya Pradesh Cops Nab Prisoner Who Fled With Police Rifle While Undergoing Treatment At Chhatarpur...

Madhya Pradesh Cops Nab Prisoner Who Fled With Police Rifle While Undergoing Treatment At Chhatarpur...

WATCH: 'India-Pak Clash An Insult To Pahalgam Victims,' Congress Leader Sheikh Abid Smashes TV In...

WATCH: 'India-Pak Clash An Insult To Pahalgam Victims,' Congress Leader Sheikh Abid Smashes TV In...