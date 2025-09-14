Bhopal In Potholes: Roads In Huzur Fall Apart, Potholes Threaten Daily Life |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar six-lane stretch in the Huzur Assembly may seem like a national highway, but its interior streets and colony roads tell a different story.

Across more than 50 residential areas, including Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Data Colony, and Kolar Road colonies, roads are riddled with potholes. Heavy waterlogging has made commuting even more dangerous.

This is the third part of Free Press’s ground investigation into the poor road conditions of Bhopal’s different constituencies.

According to official data, nearly 200 road accidents in the past year in Bhopal were linked to pothole-related accidents. Yet, ministers and MLAs continue to cite rainfall as the main hurdle, promising that “after the rains, roads will shine again.” Citizens, however, accuse the government of negligence and failing to ensure timely maintenance.

During a Free Press ground investigation, residents described how daily travel has become a life-threatening risk. JK Road near Danish Square and several connecting streets in Sant Hirdaram Nagar have been left in disrepair despite repeated complaints.

‘Roads are death traps: Gyanchandani

Congress leader Naresh Gyanchandani, who contested from Huzur in 2023, told Free Press that roads in Sant Hirdaram Nagar were laid months ahead of the Assembly elections, but within a year, most have crumbled due to poor quality and lack of upkeep. “These roads have turned into death traps for lakhs of commuters,” he alleged.

Pre-election patchwork’

Gyanchandani also cited a viral video from Kohri village, near Misrod, where a funeral procession was forced to walk through a flooded field because the main road was impassable. Comparing it with the Chanchal Road at Kalpana Nagar, built by the Congress in 2019, which remains in good condition after six years, he said, “This shows the difference between quality construction and pre-election patchwork.”

‘Most roads not yet handed over to civic bodies: Sharma

Admitting that many stretches need to be redeveloped, MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Most of these roads have not yet been handed over to civic bodies such as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. For others, including Bangrasia Road, tenders have been issued and work will begin after the rains.”

‘Onus on pvt builders’

Sharma sought to shift responsibility for certain colonies, such as the Data Colony, to private builders. “Several internal roads were developed by private agencies that have not handed them over to the BMC or the PWD. Until then, the responsibility of patchwork lies with those builders, not the government,” he insisted.