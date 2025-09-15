 Jabalpur Youth Smashes Dad's Head With Hammer, Kills Him For Scolding Him Over Sitting Idle Without Job
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Son Murders Father With Hammer & Razor For Being Nagged About Joblessness In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A jobless youth allegedly murdered his father with a hammer and razor in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday. The son got enraged after his father repeatedly scolded him for sitting idel without work.

The case was reported from Mother Teresa Nagar of Madhotal in Jabalpur and the deceased was identified as Ajit Singh, a 60-year-old.

The accused son also tried to escape after committing the crime, however, was apprehended by Jabalpur police at city’s railway station.

The matter came to light after neighbors alerted the police after a foul smell started coming from the victim’s house. 

When police arrived at the scene to check, they discovered Ajit Singh’s body in a decomposing state. As per reports, severe head injuries were found on the victim's  body and there was a slit on the throat.

Later, investigations confirmed that the victim’s son, Amarjeet Singh, had killed him in a fit of rage.

According to police, Amarjeet was angry because his father repeatedly told him to work and earn. On the day of the incident, he attacked his father with a hammer and then used a razor to slit his throat. 

After the murder, Amarjeet left the body lying in the pool of blood and tried to escape but was caught by Madhotal police at the railway station.

