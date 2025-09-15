MP Shocker! 16-Year-Old Satna Boy Touches High Tension Wire While Clicking Selfie On Train Roof, Critical

AI generated image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after accidentally touching with a high voltage wire while trying to click a selfie on the roof of a goods train in Satna on Sunday.

According to information, the incident happened on Sunday morning around 7:20 AM at line number RD-06 in the Satna Railway Yard.

The boy, identified as Adarsh Gautam (16), son of Ajay Gautam from Umri, Civil Line, Satna, climbed the train roof to take a selfie.

Unfortunately, he touched a 25,000-volt overhead electric (OHE) wire passing above the train. There was a loud explosion, and the boy fell from the roof and got severely burned.

ASE Jaykaran Mishra rushed to the spot and arranged an ambulance to take the boy to the district hospital.

Seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to Rewa Medical College for better treatment. Family members reached the hospital after hearing the news and were shocked by his condition.

Railway officials said that the boy made a dangerous mistake by climbing the train roof for a selfie.

Local people are also criticising the poor security and weak monitoring system in the railway yard.

Experts warn that a 25,000-volt current can take a life in an instant. Taking selfies in the railway area is extremely dangerous.