Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of A Train Ahead Of Marriage Proposal

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of A Train Ahead Of Marriage Proposal | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman ended her life by jumping in front of a train, just a day before a scheduled marriage proposal under Misrod police station limits on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as Payal Bamnia lived with her aunt in Gandhi Mohalla after her parents separated. Her father remarried while her mother resides at her maternal home.

According to ASI Chetan Gupta, Payal had completed graduation and was working at a factory in Mandideep. Recently her family initiated talks for her marriage and a prospective groom’s family was expected to meet her.

However, Payal had reportedly expressed unwillingness to marry as she was distressed by her parents’ separation.

On Saturday evening she took the extreme step near Misrod railway line. Police reached the spot after receiving information of the incident from the Station Master. Police said no suicide note was found. Police have registered a case and handed over the body to relatives after post-mortem.