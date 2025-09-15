 Tragic! Speeding Car Kills ASI On Nagpur-Chhindwara Road; Driver Flees
The officer is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old daughter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Tragic! Speeding Car Rams ASI To Death In MP's Chhindwara; Driver Flees | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was tragically killed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara by a speeding car on Sunday night.

The accident occurred near Chandangaon on Nagpur-Chhindwara road. The deceased has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Saurabh Rajput who was posted in Pandhurna.

Speeding car rams ASI

The accident occurred around 10 pm when Rajput, after having dinner with friends at a nearby hotel, stepped out and noticed some locals killing snakes on the roadside.

He rushed to cross the road to inspect the matter when a speeding car came out of nowhere and rammed into him. The impact was so severe that Rajput died on the spot. The driver fled the scene along with the car.

Police is scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused

Rajput is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old daughter. The officer's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the family.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Kotwali police team rushed to the spot and took charge of the situation. The police have launched an investigation and are scanning footages from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the accused driver and the vehicle involved.

