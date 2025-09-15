MP Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage, Wait Outside Distribution Centre For 12 Hours In Morena

Injured person being shifted to hospital | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fertiliser shortage triggered a clash among farmers, as a result of which two farmers were injured in the scuffle, a police official said.

As per reports, men, women, and children are enduring 10 to 12-hour waits in line. The situation turned violent at a fertilizer warehouse when a lathi-charge broke out among farmers vying for tokens, leaving two people injured.

Police and district officials intervened to restore order, but no formal complaints were filed. The extreme conditions are also taking a toll on people’s health.

A young woman, who had been standing in line since early morning, fainted from the heat and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Despite officials claiming adequate supply, farmers are reporting receiving only a fraction of the fertilizer they need, intensifying the struggle for the critical agricultural resource.

The district’s Deputy Director of Agriculture, Anant Sadiya, stated that sufficient fertilizer is available, but farmers are reportedly receiving only six bags, which is far less than their requirement. The situation remains tense as desperate farmers continue their long wait.