 Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital

The family accused the hospital of negligence

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman delivered on the floor outside district hospital on Sunday, just a few steps away from a dustbin, almost 20 minutes after she reached the hospital to get herself admitted.

As per information, China Adivasi, had been referred from a health centre and went into labour pain upon reaching the hospital gate. With no medical staff present, a group of women quickly used a sheet to provide a makeshift cover, assisting in the delivery under the open sky.

Read Also
Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali...
article-image

Her family members reported rushing inside for help, but were delayed by a guard who demanded to see a token and refused entry. While the mother and her newborn are now stable, the family accused the hospital of negligence.

Civil surgeon, Dr BL Yadav, claims the baby was born in the ambulance and was promptly admitted. However, the family has alleged she was forced to deliver outside as the hospital kept postponing her admission and did not act in time.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience
Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience
Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here
Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says Expert
Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)
Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)

Such cases of negligence and poor infrastructure in healthcare raises serious concerns. Locals demand action against the hospital and has urged promptness from the authority.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Four Of Same Family Die Of Diarrhea In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla

Four Of Same Family Die Of Diarrhea In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla

Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of A Train Ahead Of Marriage...

Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of A Train Ahead Of Marriage...

IIM-Indore Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning

IIM-Indore Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning

Female Cheetah To Be Shifted From Kuno To MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Shortly

Female Cheetah To Be Shifted From Kuno To MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Shortly