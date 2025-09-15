Madhya Pradesh: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Outside Shivpuri Hospital |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman delivered on the floor outside district hospital on Sunday, just a few steps away from a dustbin, almost 20 minutes after she reached the hospital to get herself admitted.

As per information, China Adivasi, had been referred from a health centre and went into labour pain upon reaching the hospital gate. With no medical staff present, a group of women quickly used a sheet to provide a makeshift cover, assisting in the delivery under the open sky.

Her family members reported rushing inside for help, but were delayed by a guard who demanded to see a token and refused entry. While the mother and her newborn are now stable, the family accused the hospital of negligence.

Civil surgeon, Dr BL Yadav, claims the baby was born in the ambulance and was promptly admitted. However, the family has alleged she was forced to deliver outside as the hospital kept postponing her admission and did not act in time.

Such cases of negligence and poor infrastructure in healthcare raises serious concerns. Locals demand action against the hospital and has urged promptness from the authority.