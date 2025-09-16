BJP Leader, Friend Abduct College Girl Waiting For Bus In Broad Daylight In MP's Mandsaur, Booked

BJP Leader, Friend Kidnap Girl Student Outside College In MP's Mandsaur; Rescue After Police Chase |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader and his friend have been booked for abducting a college student from the bus stop in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Monday.

Locals present on the spot informed the police.

The incident unfolded outside PG College in Mandsaur. At around 3:30 in the noon, the girl student was waiting for her bus when an Alto car-- without a number plate and windows covered in black film arrived.

One of the accused identified as Abhishek Chaudhary got down from the car and forcibly dragged the girl into the car despite her protests. Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the police control room. Acting swiftly, a Dial-112 team blocked the road near Krishi Upaj Mandi and intercepted the car.

TI Sandeep Mongolia said that as soon as the information was received, the police showed promptness and recovered the girl safely, while Pipaliyamandi BJP councillor Shravan Chauhan and Abhishek Chaudhary were taken into custody. On her statement, a case has been registered under sections of kidnapping and assault.

The victim alleged that Abhishek forcibly dragged her in the car and assaulted her by pulling her hair. She pleaded with Chauhan, the driver, to stop, but he ignored her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim knew the accused from past 4 years and were in a relationship. Abhishek suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else. He had been tracing her movements since then.

The student’s family rushed to the police station, leading to heated arguments. Both accused later attempted to flee. Finally, around 11:30 pm, police registered a case of kidnapping and assault on the girl’s complaint.