15-Year-Old Female Helper Asked To Stay Late To Attend Patient, Raped By Doctor At Medical Clinic In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a doctor at a clinic in Gwalior. The family went to the police station and filed a report on Monday.

The girl worked as a helper at the clinic. The doctor asked the girl to stay back saying an important patient would come.

According to information, the girl worked as a helper at Krishna Clinic in Ghas Mandi, Nau Mahala area. The doctor, Dr. Ramsingh, asked the girl to stay back saying an important patient would come.

When the clinic was empty, the doctor misbehaved with her and threatened not to tell anyone, or he would harm her and damage her reputation.

The girl left the job and became very sad. When her family asked the reason, she shared everything with them.

On Monday night, the family went to the police station and filed a report (FIR). After the report was registered, the doctor removed the clinic’s board and ran away. But the police arrested him soon.

CSP Heena Khan confirmed that the accused is in custody and proper legal action is being taken.

This case reminds us how important it is to speak up and support the safety of minors. Everyone should raise their voice to stop such acts and help ensure justice.