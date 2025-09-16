 15-Year-Old Female Helper Asked To Stay Late To Attend Patient, Raped By Doctor At Medical Clinic In MP's Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal15-Year-Old Female Helper Asked To Stay Late To Attend Patient, Raped By Doctor At Medical Clinic In MP's Gwalior

15-Year-Old Female Helper Asked To Stay Late To Attend Patient, Raped By Doctor At Medical Clinic In MP's Gwalior

The doctor asked the girl to stay back saying an important patient would come.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a doctor at a clinic in Gwalior. The family went to the police station and filed a report on Monday.

The girl worked as a helper at the clinic. The doctor asked the girl to stay back saying an important patient would come.

Read Also
Indore Newborns Did Not Die Due To Rat-Bites, Says Govt To High Court
article-image

According to information, the girl worked as a helper at Krishna Clinic in Ghas Mandi, Nau Mahala area. The doctor, Dr. Ramsingh, asked the girl to stay back saying an important patient would come.

When the clinic was empty, the doctor misbehaved with her and threatened not to tell anyone, or he would harm her and damage her reputation.

FPJ Shorts
'Joining Political Party Not A Job': Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Kerala HC Ruling Exempting Political Parties From POSH Act
'Joining Political Party Not A Job': Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Kerala HC Ruling Exempting Political Parties From POSH Act
Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'

The girl left the job and became very sad. When her family asked the reason, she shared everything with them.

Read Also
Horrific Visuals! 2 Dead, 11 Injured As Drunk Truck Driver Mows Pedestrians In Indore; Hits Vehicles...
article-image

On Monday night, the family went to the police station and filed a report (FIR). After the report was registered, the doctor removed the clinic’s board and ran away. But the police arrested him soon.

CSP Heena Khan confirmed that the accused is in custody and proper legal action is being taken.

This case reminds us how important it is to speak up and support the safety of minors. Everyone should raise their voice to stop such acts and help ensure justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rats Bite Patients' Feet At Night At Jabalpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College

Rats Bite Patients' Feet At Night At Jabalpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College

Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On...

Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On...

29-Year-Old Man Opens Fire To Assert Dominance In MP's Chhatarpur; Thrashed By Locals & Sent To Jail...

29-Year-Old Man Opens Fire To Assert Dominance In MP's Chhatarpur; Thrashed By Locals & Sent To Jail...

Bhopal: Speeding SUV Car Mows Down E-Rickshaw Driver Near Ekant Park

Bhopal: Speeding SUV Car Mows Down E-Rickshaw Driver Near Ekant Park

Jabalpur Woman Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In Real Estate Deal

Jabalpur Woman Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In Real Estate Deal