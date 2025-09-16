Businessman, Wife Brutally Murdered In MP's Balaghat; Teen Son Hears Noise, Mistakes It For A Cat Cry & Sleeps Back

Double Murder: Businessman And Wife Brutally Murdered In MP's Balaghat; Teen Son Heard Noise But Mistook It For Cat |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying double murder was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat when a hardware businessman and his wife were found dead in their home. Both were brutally bludgeoned to death.

Their teen son heard noise and woke up. Assuming it to be a cat's cry, he slept back while his parents bled.

According to police reports, the deceased were identified as Hemendra Bisen (48) and his wife Yogita Bisen (45). Hemendra's blood soaked body was found near the bed, meanwhile Yogita's body was found with severe injuries on her head, forehead and ear. on the bed at their residence in Nandi village at around 8 am on Sunday.

Blood splatters were also found on the wall of the bedroom up to three feet and the bed, pillow and floor were all stained in red. The FSL team confirmed that about five to six heavy blows were made on the bodies of both with a heavy metallic weapon such as gardening hoe. Semen traces were also found on the body and have been sent for forensic examination.

According to reports, the crime took place around 4am in the morning, when the couple's 14-year-old son Vashisht (14), was asleep in the next room. He said that he heard some noise from the room at midnight, but assumed it was a cat and went back to sleep.

The body was first discovered Hemendra’s sister-in-law, who entered the house after the shop remained shut on Sunday.

The Bisen family was well settled in their business establishment and property dealing works. Hemendra was the youngest of all four brother who resides in the same complex as Hemendra. On Monday, the couple was cremated, with their son Vashisht performing the last rites.

Shockingly no valuables were stolen from the room. Police are investigating the role of someone close to the family.