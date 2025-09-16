Bhopal: Speeding SUV Car Mows Down E-Rickshaw Driver Near Ekant Park

Bhopal: Speeding SUV Car Mows Down E-Rickshaw Driver, 1 Injured | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding SUV car rammed into the e-rickshaw near Ekant Park, which killed a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver and left a motorcyclist injured. The accident occurred on Monday evening, said Habibganj police.

According to police station incharge Sanjeev Chouksey, the deceased has been identified as Bajaj Siddiqui (35), a resident of Arif Nagar. According to eyewitnesses, the SUV driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving recklessly.

The force of the collision hurled Siddiqui’s e-rickshaw off the road, simultaneously striking a passing motorcyclist. While Siddiqui succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital, the injured biker is undergoing treatment. His identity has not yet been confirmed, said TI Chouksey.

Witnesses further alleged that the SUV also brushed past several other motorcyclists, leaving them with minor injuries. The incident triggered outrage among locals, who staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the absconding driver.

Police rushed to the scene, seized the SUV car, and launched a manhunt for the accused. Habibganj TI Chouksey confirmed that a case had been registered and investigations were underway.