 Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On Cards
Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On Cards

The capital, Bhopal, witnessed rain and thunder on Monday evening; the sun continued to play hide and seek amid clouds on Tuesday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain continued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh due to a cyclonic circulation on Monday. This system will end on Tuesday. Drizzling is predicted in the next three days; however, no alert of heavy rains has been issued.

The capital, Bhopal, witnessed rain and thunder on Monday evening; the sun continued to play hide and seek amid clouds on Tuesday morning.

Raisen, Satna, Mandla, Pachmarhi, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Seoni also received rain on Monday. Raisen received the maximum rainfall of 2 inches. At the same time, Satna received one and a quarter inches, and Mandla-Pachmarhi received half an inch of rain.

Monsoon may soon withdraw from MP

The monsoon withdrew from many districts of Rajasthan. The monsoon may also return to some parts of Punjab and Gujarat in the next two-three days. And soon, it will start to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh. That said, the rains will continue in September.

Rains surpass quota in MP

The central state has received an average of 42 inches of rainfall-- nearly 7 inches more than the quota. The normal rainfall of the state is 37 inches. This quota was completed last week.

Though the western part of the state-- Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Khandwa and others – reeled under a rain shortage.

