Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi’s Journey In 36x40-Inch Pictorial Painting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Vivek Verma ‘Anjan’ has showcased a pictorial painting based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Painted on a 36 x 40-inch canvas, the artwork depicts Modi's journey from childhood to Operation Sindoor.

The artwork portrays Modi's service to his parents, assistance in household and shop chores, school activities, involvement with RSS and participation in protests. It also showcases his work for the nation after becoming Prime Minister like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, surgical strikes, Chandrayaan Mission and Operation Sindoor. “I researched for paintings for eight months and then completed it in 25 days,” Verma said.

It was part of three-day Anjan’s World Frame – Pictorial Biography Exhibition, which began at Harnur Palace in the city on Tuesday. Besides PM Modi, the artist also painted journeys of Elon Musk and Sudha Murthy.

"I've been painting since childhood but when everything came to a halt during Covid-19 pandemic, I felt depressed. During this time, my son told me about the life journeys of various personalities. That's where I first began to depict the life of Elon Musk,” he said.. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm.