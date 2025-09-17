 Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi’s Journey In 36x40-Inch Pictorial Painting
Artist Vivek Verma’s art work showcases Modi's journey from childhood to the Operation Sindoor at Anjan’s World Frame – Pictorial Biography

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Vivek Verma ‘Anjan’ has showcased a pictorial painting based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Painted on a 36 x 40-inch canvas, the artwork depicts Modi's journey from childhood to Operation Sindoor.

The artwork portrays Modi's service to his parents, assistance in household and shop chores, school activities, involvement with RSS and participation in protests. It also showcases his work for the nation after becoming Prime Minister like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, surgical strikes, Chandrayaan Mission and Operation Sindoor. “I researched for paintings for eight months and then completed it in 25 days,” Verma said.

