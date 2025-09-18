 Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC, ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification
Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC, ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification

Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC, ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification

100 wards, places of 63 police stations identified

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC,ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued a notification for places where the people of schedule caste and schedule tribe are facing maximum atrocities in the state, said sources here on Wednesday.

The state government believes that certain areas of the state are more prone to atrocities against SC and ST members. Therefore, it is necessary to take steps to prevent these crimes and ensure the safety of these members.

After identifying specific police stations and areas of the problem, special attention will be paid to prevent atrocities against the members.

Special surveillance

All the following police stations will be required to maintain special surveillance in identified areas. They are Simrol (Indore), Sagar, Baheria, Banda, Rahatgarh, Kotwali police station (Damoh), Civil Lines, Luvkushnagar and Jhujharpur police station in Chhatarpur, Kotwali police station in Tikamgarh.

Kotwali in Mandla, Kosmi and Bharveli in Balaghat, Kotwali in City Basoda and Civil Lines in Vidisha, Kotwali in Dhar, Padam Nagar, Mandhata and Pandhana in Khandwa. In Morena: Kotlani, Station Road, Civil Lines and Bamnor. Bhind: Dehat and Mau. Dewas: Industrial Area and Piplawa. Shujalpur City and Shujalpur Mandi in Shajapur, Vvyadi Nagar in Mandsaur. Dehat in Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Kotwali, Pipariya and Shivpur. Betul: Sarani and Amla. Obaidullaganj in Raisen, Gorabazar in Jabalpur. Guna: Kotwali, cantonment, Vijaypur, Aron and Madhusudangarh.

Shivpuri Physical: Sirsod, Dinara, Amola, Indaur and Bhaunti. Kotwali, Dehat and Bahadurpur in Ashoknagar. Gwalior: Janakganj, Jhansi Road, University, Thathipur, Bahodapur, Gwalior and Dabra.

