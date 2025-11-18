MP News: Police To Extract Crucial Information From 2 Naxal Women Who Surrendered

MP News: Security Forces Search For Injured Woman Naxal In Balaghat Jungles | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two wanted naxal women who surrendered before the police seem to be important for the success of ongoing operations aimed uprooting the left-wing extremism from Madhya Pradesh by March 31, 2026, said officials here on Tuesday.

On November 1, 22-year-old Sunita surrendered before the police in Balaghat district of MP. Five days later, Kamla Sodi alias Taruna surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district on November 6.

Though the two are residents of Chhattisgarh, they were active in the adjoining dense forests of Madhya Pradesh, particularly on the tri-junction of Balaghat (MP), Gondia (Maharashtra) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), which form the core of CPI (Maoist) Maharashtra-MP-Chhattisgarh zone, said officials.

The Madhya Pradesh police are now preparing to question Taruna in Chhattisgarh. Special DG, anti-naxal operations, Pankaj Shrivastava said, “Taruna was part of that group, which had lost three women and a man in the gunbattle with police in June this year in Pachama Dadar forests of Balaghat district.

All those four naxals carried bounty of Rs 14 lakh each. Taruna had managed to escape the gunbattle and her questioning will be crucial for gathering credible and latest inputs about the movement of the naxals forming part of Darrekhasa Area Committee, Malajkhand Area Committee and Tanda Area Committee, which have long been active in Balaghat and Mandla district.