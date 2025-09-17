Officials Plan Tight Security And Crowd Management In MP's Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level peace committee meeting was held to review security and management arrangements for the upcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Punjabi Dussehra, Vijayadashmi and Diwali. The meeting, chaired by Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, took place at the police control room.

The meeting was attended by former Minister Kaushalya Gontiya, former MLA Sanjay Yadav, representatives of the Punjabi Hindu Association, and other prominent peace committee members.

SP Upadhyay assured that strong security measures would be in place. He suggested that peace committee meetings should also be organised at police station and SDM area levels to address local concerns more effectively.

Representing the Collector, Joint Collector and SDM (Gorakhpur) Anurag Singh said that all feasible suggestions would be acted upon. He emphasized the need for collective effort to further enhance Jabalpur’s renowned Dussehra celebrations.

During the meeting, members put forth several key suggestions:

Enhanced security in sensitive areas and robust arrangements at religious and immersion sites.

Provision of drinking water, lighting, and uninterrupted power supply along procession routes.

Addressing the issue of low-hanging electrical wires.

Traffic management during bhandaras (community feasts) to prevent congestion.

Adequate lighting around Badi Khermai Temple and Budhi Khermai Temple.

Restricting idol immersion in canals in rural areas; if unavoidable, ensuring proper security.

Cracking down on illegal liquor trade in rural regions.

Committee members also urged the administration to take strict action against miscreants attempting to disturb peace during the festive period.

The administration assured the participants that all efforts would be made to ensure peaceful, safe, and well-managed celebrations across the district.