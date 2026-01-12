 Bhopal News: Makar Sankranti & 3 Other Local Holidays Approved This Year; Check List
Bhopal district administration, led by Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, benefiting over 30,000 government employees. Four local holidays have been approved in Bhopal—January 14 (Makar Sankranti), Anant Chaturdashi, Mahanavami, and December 3 (Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary, city only).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Local Holiday In Bhopal On Makar Sankranti | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will have a local holiday on January 14 for Makar Sankranti. The proposal from Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has been approved by the General Administration Department.

In addition, there will be holidays for Anant Chaturdashi, Mahanavami, and the Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary. There will be a total of 4 local holidays in the year.

More than 30,000 government officers and employees will benefit from these local holidays. It is worth noting that Collector Singh had also sent a proposal to the government for local holidays on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, Mahanavami on October 19, and the Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary (only for Bhopal city) on December 3, in addition to Makar Sankranti. This proposal was approved on Monday.

4 Holidays in Bhopal Throughout the Year

Bhopal has a total of 4 local holidays throughout the year. In 2025, local holidays were declared on January 14 for Makar Sankranti, March 19 for Rangpanchami, August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and December 3 for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary (only for Bhopal city).

This time, instead of Rangpanchami and Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be holidays for Anant Chaturdashi and Mahanavami. However, last year, the government had declared a local holiday throughout the state on October 1st for Mahanavami. This resulted in one extra holiday.

Long weekend alert!

Makar Sankranti falls on a Wednesday, but Anant Chaturdashi will be on a Friday. Similarly, Mahanavami is on a Monday. ​​Therefore, with these local holidays, employees will get three consecutive days off, including Saturday and Sunday.

