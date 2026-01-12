Bhopal News: Leave Phone At Home, Play Sports—Abhishek Bachchan’s Advice To Youth | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leave your phones at home. Go out and play any sport you like - kabaddi, football, cricket or any other. For sports are a wonderful teacher.” This was film actor Abhishek Bachchan’s advice to the youth on the eve of the National Youth Day. He also urged the young to work hard, take the blessings of their parents and learn from them.

Read Also 29-Year-Old Royal Navy Rugby Player Steffan Rees Dies In France After Suspected Fall

Abhishek was in the city on Sunday. He was the chief guest at the 41st district conference of Inner Wheel Club District 304 - an all-women voluntary service organization. He spent around four hours at the event, sitting beside his 96-year-old grandmother (Nani ) Indira Bhaduri. He offered dry fruits to his grandmother, held her hand and conversed with her.

And then there were women members of the club, who jostled to get into the frame with Abhishek as a bevy of photographers clicked pictures. There were also autograph-seekers, who pushed their diaries and papers into his hands.

And when the lensmen didn’t stop even while he was speaking, he admonished them with a light-hearted remark. “Kewal hamara parivar hi media ko daant sakta hai,” junior Bachchan said to peals of laughter, apparently referring to his mother Jaya’s frequent skirmishes with the paparazzi.

Abhishek said that he has been coming to Bhopal since his childhood. “As you all know, my mother comes from this city,” he said. He also had a word of advice for men. “After my marriage, my dad told me that in life you will meet many people who will tell you to do this and not do that. Listen to them patiently. And then, quietly ask your wife what she wants you to do, and do that,” he said.

Abhishek’s aunt (Masi) Rita Verma, who was the convener of the event, and office-bearers of the club also spoke on the occasion.

Play by special kids impresses Abhishek

Abhishek also praised the performance of special children who staged a play ‘Buddha and Aslan’. He also presented gifts to the children. Directed by Bishna Chauhan, the play was presented by children of Manikarnika Cultural and Welfare Society Bhopal under the auspices of Nidan Seva Samiti.