 29-Year-Old Royal Navy Rugby Player Steffan Rees Dies In France After Suspected Fall
Steffan Rees was participating in the World Defence Rugby tournament, also recognised as the World Military Rugby Championship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

A 29-year-old rugby player who represented the United Kingdom's Royal Navy team has been discovered deceased in France. According to reports from British media, it is suspected that his passing resulted from an accidental fall.

The player, named Steffan Rees, originated from Aberystwyth in Wales.

He was participating in the World Defence Rugby tournament, also recognised as the World Military Rugby Championship.

He had been unaccounted for since Tuesday.

Ultimately, his body was located on a beach beneath a cliff along a rugged coastline in Dinard, Brittany, on Thursday.

article-image

The Royal navy statement

The Royal Navy conveyed, "Able Seaman Steffan Rees from Aberystwyth, a Royal Navy sailor, has tragically passed away.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this time. We are collaborating with the French authorities in their investigative efforts and are refraining from additional comments," the Royal Navy said in an official statement.

Local prosecutor Fabrice Tremel said: “The questioning of several witnesses and the surveillance footage show that the victim behaved in a way that suggested he was quite drunk on the night of 28 August.

"At the current stage of research, the most likely scenario is an accidental fall.”

Tremel added that the autopsy revealed multiple fractures “in parallel with the drop of several metres.”

article-image

