WATCH: Australian Rugby Team Canberra Raiders Mock Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Lord's Test Dismissal

The Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord's in the second Ashes Test triggered a massive row in the cricketing fraternity and the issues isn't going to die down any time soon it seems.

Australia and England have moved on to the third Test at Headingley were Bairstow was seen grounding his bat and showing it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey after almost every delivery he faced during his 37-ball stay in the first innings on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How Carey stumped Bairstow

Carey had stumped him from way behind the stumps on the final day of England's 371 chase at Lord's after Bairstow ventured out of his crease after ducking a short delivery from Cameron Green.

The wicketkeeper caught the batter by surprise as Bairstow had neither made any signal or grounded his bat, which is what every batter has to do to not get dismissed like that.

The mistake cost England as they lost the Test by 43 runs and went down 0-2 in the series to Australia, who refused to take their appeal back against Bairstow which escalated matters.

Dismissal triggered huge controversy

English cricket fans slamming Carey and the Aussies for not playing in the spirit of the game.

The Australian cricket fraternity meanwhile, rallied behind Pat Cummins's team as they felt Carey was well within the rules to dismiss Bairstow.

The Australian rugby team Canberra Raiders also showed support for Carey by mocking the Bairstow dismissal on Saturday as they celebrated a try against St. George Illawarra Dragons in comical fashion.

But they also did it for a good cause as it was part of Sportsbet’s annual campaign Try July, where the gambling company donates $5000 for each try celebration over the course of the month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the NRL team's celebration went viral on social media and watched by millions of viewers on Twitter.

Bairstow was dismissed for 12 on Day 2 of the third Test as England got bowled out for 237, handing Australia a lead of 26 runs in the first innings. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins bagged a six-wicket haul while his English counterpart top-scored for the hosts with 80 runs.