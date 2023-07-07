 'Once Bitten Twice Shy': Jonny Bairstow Stays Well Inside His Crease After Lord's Dismissal Row (WATCH)
Jonny Bairstow made sure to ground his bat after almost every delivery and even made sure that wicketkeeper Alex Carey saw him do that.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

England batter Jonny Bairstow learnt his lesson and stayed well inside his crease after every ball he faced on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday.

Bairstow made sure to ground his bat after almost every delivery and even made sure that wicketkeeper Alex Carey saw him do that.

Bairstow was controversially stumped by Carey in the second Test at Lord's after he ventured out of his crease without grounding his bat or informing the wicketkeeper on the final day of the match.

His dismissal led to a massive row with English cricket fans slamming Carey and the Aussies for not playing in the spirit of the game.

The Australian cricket fraternity meanwhile, rallied behind Pat Cummins's team as they felt Carey was well within the rules to dismiss Bairstow.

England conceded 26-run lead in first innings

Bairstow was eventually dismissed for 12 in England's first innings. The hosts got bowled out for 237, handing Australia a lead of 26 runs in the first innings at Leeds.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 80 runs but the rest of the batters failed miserably against the likes of Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie skipper took a six-wicket haul while Starc bagged a couple. Mitch Marsh and spinner Todd Murphy took one wicket each for the visitors.

