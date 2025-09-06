Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In India?

Image: US Open /X

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and eighth seed Amanda Anisimova of the USA will square off in a power-hitting matchup between two of the WTA tour's most dominant players in the US Open women's final. Anisimova is vying for her first grand slam title and Sabalenka is aiming for a fourth slam title by defending her US Open title.

The last time these two faced each other was in the Wimbledon semifinals, where Anisimova's incredibly impressive performance upset the world number one to advance to her first slam final. Even though the final didn't go as planned, the American will have grown stronger as a result of the defeat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following that Wimbledon triumph, she has a 6-3 lead over Sabalenka in their head-to-head matchup and has been playing some absolutely amazing tennis at her home slam. Here are all the details for Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Live Streaming details

Where will Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 take place?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

What time is the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 will begin at 1:30 AM in India on Sunday, September 7.

Which channel will broadcast Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 in India?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025, will be shown on Star Sports Network in India.

Which OTT platform will live stream Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025, will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India.