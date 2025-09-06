 'Saath Milkar Hum Punjab Ko...': PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Appeals To Public For Contribution Amid Worsening Flood Situation; Video
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer appealed to the general public over the worsening flooding situation in Punjab. The right-handed batter, who played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, urged to the general public over making as much contribution as possible to help people to rise from the calamity.

Ravaged by floods in the state, over 1900 villages have been affected, with death toll rising to 43. The situation majorly triggered due to rain and forced release of waters from dams situated in the state as personnel Indian Army, BSF, NDRF, and state police have been making efforts to save people. According to reports, at least 21000 have been rescued as of now.

Speaking in a video posted by Punjab Kings, Iyer said:

"Hum sab jaante hain ki Punjab ki himmat aur honsla uski pehchaan hai. Aap Punjab ke logon ne mujhe itna pyaar diya hai, yeh meri sabse badi taakat hai. Aaj floods ne hume giraaya hai. Lekin hum sab milkar is challenge ko paar kar sakte hain. Aapka har contribution kisi ko nayi ummeed de sakta hai. Saath milkar hum Punjab ko phir muskuraate hue dekhenge. Let's unite and get together for Punjab. Every contribution counts. Head over to the link in our bio and stories. Sadda Punjab."

(We all know Punjab's courage and resilience is its identity. You Punjab people have given me so much love, it's my biggest strength. Today, floods have downed us. But we can all overcome this challenge. Every contribution can spark a hope in some. We can all see Punjab smiling again. Let's unite and get together for Punjab. Every contribution counts. Head over to the link in our bio and stories. Sadda Punjab.)

Shreyas Iyer captained Punjab Kings to their first IPL final since 2014

Meanwhile, the 2025 edition saw Punjab Kings reach their first IPL final in 11 years. However, that's as far as they reached again as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them by six runs to seal their maiden title.

Iyer, who was given ₹26.75 by the franchise, also justified the price tag with the bat, clattering 604 runs in 17 matches at 50.33.

