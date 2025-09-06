Hollywood Royalty! Hugh Jackman, Bon Jovi & Jon Hamm Spotted At Arthur Ashe Stadium For US Open 2025 Semi-Final

Hugh Jackman, Bon Jovi and Jon Hamm were spotted at US Open. | (Credits: X)

A host of celebrities made their way to the US Open 2025 semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger Aliassime at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman, Jon Hamm and singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi were spotted at the venue's stands as a photo of the same was shared on social media.

Sinner reached his fourth consecutive grand slam of the year after defeating his Canadian opponent. After conceding the first set, Aliassime stormed to win the second but Sinner won the last two comfortably to set up the final with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Jackman was sitting besides Anna Wintour, a British and American media executive.

Out of three Grand Slam finals so far this year, Sinner has already won a couple, clinching the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles. The 24-year-old Italian player was defeated by Alcaraz in the Roland Garros decider.

"It was a very tough match today but obviously I'm very happy" - Jannik Sinner

Following the match, Sinner underlined that it has been a fantastic season for him and that playing in front of an amazing crowd tops it all. He stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Amazing season, obviously. The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments and finding myself again in the final, with an amazing crowd, it does not get any better. It was a very tough match today but obviously I'm very happy. Let's see what coming. Sunday is going to be a very special occasion. We know each other very well."

With the youngster getting treatment amid the final for his injury, he opened up on it and claimed:

"I just felt a small twitching after a serve when I served there in the second set on 4-3. After the treatment, was feeling much, much better."

Alcaraz had beaten Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final.