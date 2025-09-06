 UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath Spins The Coin During Toss Ahead Of Final; Video
UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath Spins The Coin During Toss Ahead Of Final; Video

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at toss during the UP T20 League final between the Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath notably spun the coin at the toss as a video of the same was published on social media on Saturday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was present during the toss. | (Credits: X)

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at toss during the UP T20 League final between the Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath notably spun the coin at the toss as a video of the same was published on social media on Saturday.

Rudras had won the thrilling Qualifier 1 against the Mavericks by five runs, defending 166, thereby progressing to the final. The Mavericks then met the Lucknow Falcons in the Qualifier 2 after the latter had beaten the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the Eliminator clash. Mavericks defeated the Falcons by 19 runs in Qualifier 2, giving themselves another chance of defeating the Rudras.

Watch the below video:

BCCI's Vice President Rajiv Shukla was also present during the toss alongside Adityanath.

Meerut Mavericks lose five wickets after opting to bat first at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

As things stand, the Mavericks have already lost five wickets and their score had not even reached 100 at the time of writing this. Swastik Chikara had been dismissed for a golden duck off only the second ball of the innings. Prasanth Chaudhary, who is currently batting is their only batter who have passed a score of 20 thus far.

The Mavericks are notably playing without their premier finisher Rinku Singh, who has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Asia Cup preparation. The left-handed batter played 11 games in the tournament and has clattered 372 runs at 62 alongside a strike rate of 178.85. He is also an invaluable asset to the Indian team, having smashed 546 runs in 33 T20Is while maintaining a strike rate of 161.06 with three half-centuries.

But Mavericks will back themselves to strangle the opposition despite a below-par batting performance.

