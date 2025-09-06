Scary Visuals! Fermin Aldeguer Slips And Wipes Out Marco Bezzecchi During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video 

Image: MotoGP/X

Drama unfolded during the sprint race at the Catalan Grand Prix as Gresini Racing rider Fermin Aldeguer lost control and took out Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi in a dramatic turn. The incident occurred when Aldeguer, pushing hard into a challenging corner, slipped and collided with Bezzecchi, causing both riders to crash out.

The crash sparked immediate concern among teams and fans, as both riders appeared to be traveling at high speed when the incident occurred. Aldeguer, who had been pushing for position, could not recover from the slip, while Bezzecchi had little chance to avoid the collision.

Fortunately, both Aldeguer and Bezzecchi were reported to be alert and conscious after the crash, though the collision ended their chances in the sprint race.

The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes and razor-thin margins in MotoGP, where one small error can dramatically alter the outcome of a race. Fans will be watching closely for updates on both riders as the main race approaches.

Scary Scenes! Pedro Acosta's Bike Nearly Hits Trackside Cameraman In An Unusual Incident During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix

A shocking incident took place during the Hungarian MotoGP Grand Prix when Spanish rider Pedro Acosta crashed during the qualifying session. His KTM bike lost control, slid off the track, and flew into the fencing, nearly hitting a cameraman standing nearby.

The cameraman, named Joao, was recording from an elevated position when Acosta's bike smashed into the barrier just inches away from him. Thankfully, Joao was not injured, but the moment left everyone shaken. The dramatic video of the crash quickly went viral on social media.

Fans and experts were concerned about the safety of the Balaton Park circuit, especially the fast Turn 8 where the crash happened. Despite the scare, Acosta was unharmed and even ran over to check on Joao, which fans praised as a classy gesture.

The race continued later, with Marc Marquez winning the sprint race. But the focus remained on safety, as many called for better protection for trackside crew and improved circuit design.

This incident is a strong reminder of how dangerous MotoGP can be, not just for the riders but for everyone involved.