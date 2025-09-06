 Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner & Runner-Up Take Home?
The business end of US Open 2025 is here as Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova will battle it out for the women's singles title on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It's worth noting that the winner and runners-up will take home a staggering amount of $5,000,000 (₹44,08,44,411 approx.) and $2,500,000 (₹22,04,22,205 approx.), respectively.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
Updated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. | (Credits: X)

Sabalenka, who won the title last year too, has reached the US Open final, has reached the Grand Slam's tournament decider for the third time in a row. The Belarusian was comfortably the best player in the semi-final against Jessica Pegula defeating her 4-6 6-3 6-4, keeping her hopes alive of winning the title. Despite a nervy start, Sabalenka proved to be the better one.

Sabalenka will be facing Anisimova and the former will have flashbacks of a shock Wimbledon semi-final defeat as the reigning US Open champion walked out with tears. Anisimova has had a dreamy run, of late, dispatching Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the quarter-final, followed by four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the semi-final. As a home favourite, the 24-year-old will have that to boost her in the final.

