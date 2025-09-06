Why Is US Prez Donald Trump Returning To US Open After A Decade?

Donald Trump (L). | (Credits: X)

The magnitude of the occasion of US Open 2025 Men's final will rise by a several notches as United States' President Donald Trump is all set to make an appearance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. According to a report by Ben Rothenberg, the 79-year-old will attend the marquee final as reportedly an invited guest of Rolex and will watch from its suite at the stadium.

Rolex has been one of the most prominent sponsors of tennis tournaments and did the same for several athletes in the sport - the likes of which include Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. They regularly appear in the luxury Siwss watchmaker's advertisements that air during the tournament's coverage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

US Open also issued a media advisory that the security will be heightened for the Men's Singles final but it was not directly mentioned about Trump attending it. Trump has not attended a US Open fixture since the 2015 quarter-final bout between Venus and her sister Serena Williams. However, he received massive boos for entering the 2016 Presidential election race on an anti-immigrant platform.

"It’s great for tennis to have the president at the final" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, who will face Jannik Sinner in the high-octane final, underlined that it is a privilege to have such big personalities present during the tournament but will try not to be nervous because of it. He said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match. For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final."

Alcaraz and Sinner also went against one another in the last two Grand Slam event finals, winning one game apiece.