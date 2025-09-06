 Shocking! Deadly Blast Strikes Cricket Stadium In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Reports
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Representative Image | Image: Canva

A tragic incident struck the Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, during a local cricket match. According to reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while spectators and players were gathered, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuries to several others, including children. The blast turned what was supposed to be a joyous sporting event into a scene of chaos and fear.

According to reports, local police confirmed that the explosion was not accidental but a targeted attack. The use of an IED suggests it was a pre-planned act of violence. Authorities also revealed that another explosive device had been planted near a nearby police station, likely as a coordinated secondary attack. Fortunately, that device did not detonate, preventing further casualties and damage.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigations are underway to determine who was behind the blast and what their motives may have been. The attack has raised fresh concerns about public safety at events that draw large crowds, especially cricket matches, which hold a deep cultural and emotional significance in Pakistan.

The blast has not only left victims and families devastated but also shaken the broader community. Incidents like this serve as grim reminders of the ongoing security challenges in parts of the country, where militant activity continues to pose a threat to civilian life.

