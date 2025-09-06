Asia Cup 2025: Will Team India Play In Multi-Nation Tournament Without Lead Jersey Sponsor After Dream11's Exit? Pictures Of New Kit Surface On Social Media

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India is reportedly set to play without a lead jersey sponsor in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup as pictures of their kit have been surfacing on social media. With Dream11 pulling out as the lead jersey sponsor following the online gaming bill introduced by the Government of India, the BCCI has failed to find a lead jersey sponsor in time.

According to 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill', a ban has been imposed on online fantasy sports and gambling platforms. Hence, media reports mentioned that Dream11 is no longer wanting to continue as the lead jersey sponsor for the Indian men's team. The same report had further mentioned that the BCCI will invite new bids for jersey sponsorship rights ahead of Asia Cup and India might play without a lead sponsor if it fails to bag one before the multi-nation tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BCCI had signed a contract of US$ 44 million (INR 358 crore approx.) with Dream11 from 2023 to 2026. A ban on real gaming money means a significant portion of their revenue has gone for a toss.

"We have to abruptly cut their contract period" - BCCI Secretary on parting ways with Dream11

During a recent conversation with ANI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia opened up on cutting ties with Dream11, claiming that the government rule had to be enforced. However, he sees no problem in getting a new sponsor

"As the team's sponsorship is concerned, regarding the jersey of the Indian team, we had the contract till March 2026. So with Dream 11, we had a three-year contract, which was going to be over by March 2026. But because of the new law, which has come into place, we have to abruptly cut their contract period. They are no longer part of the BCCI's team sponsorship deal. We have six months left with them, and thereafter, we have another two to three years tenure. In that view of the matter, we have floated an RFP requesting all the bidders to participate for a contract period of two and a half to three years. That will take care of our BCCI's engagement till 2027."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is a tenure which will be beyond March 2026, so there is appreciation in every aspect. That's why we are hiking the amount by a little bit, and I don't think that will create any problem so far as getting a new sponsor."

Meanwhile, India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai.