'CazBall': Glenn McGrath's New Term For England After Jonny Bairstow Dismissal Row

Former Australia fast bowler Glen McGrath has come up with a new term for England's performance in the Ashes 2023 so far. The hosts trail Australia 0-2 in the five-match series after losing the first-two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

McGrath criticised England for their "casual" performance in the series, while referring to Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on the final day of the second Test in London last week.

"Bairstow's dismissal epitomises what we have seen from England in this series. It has been Casual Ball - CazBall if you will, not Bazball.

"If you go back to day one of the Lord's Test, England were too casual," McGrath told BBC Sport.

McGrath opens up on Jonny Bairstow dismissal

But McGrath made it clear that he initially was not in support of Australia's actions during Bairstow's stumping, which triggered a massive controversy in the series.

"I want to start by saying Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal was not my favourite.

"Originally I would have liked to have seen Australia captain Pat Cummins withdraw his appeal, after Alex Carey stumped Bairstow as the Englishman wandered out of his crease," McGrath said but added that he thought the right decision was made eventually as he saw more replays of the incident.

"The Bairstow dismissal, the Yorkshireman walking out of his crease like he owned the game, was the culmination of everything we have seen from this current team," he said.

The third Test between England and Australia will be played at Headingley in Leeds from July 8.