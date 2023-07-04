English-Australian Media Trade Blows After Controversial Bairstow Dismissal, Here's What The Headlines Read

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Daily Express, UK: The paper didn't consider it as just another dismissal, bringing the “Spirit of Cricket” into the discussion.
Daily Mirror, UK: The newspaper fired its guns on Pat Cummins, the Australian captain.
Daily Star, UK The paper didn't hold back from labelling the Australians as the age old cheats
The Western Australian front page depicted Ben Stokes as a cry baby, accusing the “Poms of taking whingeing to new level with cheating drivel.”
The Daily Telegraph, UK: The Ashes series which has served up two classic Test matches so far, courtesy to the excellent cricket on display has been marred by the controversial dismissal