Bollywood actor Rahul Bose 'humbled and honoured' to get a Rugby stadium named after him in Odisha

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose on Tuesday unveiled a rugby stadium named after him in Odisha.

Rahul Bose represented India in the sport, appearing in 17 internationals, and now serves as the Rugby India Football Union president.

"I stand on the shoulders of all the players and administrators whose toil is written on the soil of every ground in this country.

"We @RugbyIndia continue to thank them for their perseverance and their unswerving belief in this beautiful game. Onward and upward," Bose replied to a tweet congratulating him on the new stadium.

'KIIT home of Rugby in India'

Last year the Indian Rugby partnered with the government of Odisha and the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). Bose now calls KIIT as the "home of Indian rugby". The high-performance centre in Odisha has ‘everything’.

Till the other day when Rugby was seen as an alien activity in the sports repertoire of Odisha, KIIT could inculcate the enthusiasm among many youngsters to take to these sports who ultimately did wonderfully well to uplift the sports in the state's sport arena.

"Odisha in particular and KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in particular are home of Rugby in the country.

"KIIT and KISS have been relentlessly supporting and promoting Rugby since 2005," Bose had said last year.