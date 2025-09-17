WATCH: Five Months After Pavak & Prabhas, Female Cheetah Dheera Joins Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female cheetah named Dheera from Kuno National Park has been released into Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, under the Cheetah Project.

The relocation has been made to mark a milestone - completion of three years of Cheetah project in India.

Dheera has been shifted to a specially prepared enclosure where enough prey has been arranged. This will help her adjust to the new surroundings before being allowed to roam freely in the wild.

VIDEO | Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Female cheetah ‘Dheera’ from Kuno National Park has been successfully released into Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary as part of the Cheetah Project. She has been placed in a specially prepared enclosure with abundant prey to help her adapt to the… pic.twitter.com/qiz1QUswh4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2025

Pavak and Prabhas were released 5 months ago

Earlier on April 20, 2025, Cheetah brothers Pavak and Prabhas were released in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary of Mandsaur district. Two big wild cats reportedly adapted to the new environment quickly as they were found preying on a male chital within 30 hours of release.

Male cheetahs Pavak and Prabhas are about 6 years old. Both brothers were brought from South Africa on 18 February 2023.

KNP plans breeding program

Now, the female cheetah, Dheera, has joined them as part of an ambitious breeding program.

According to KNP officials, the goal is to expand and increase the cheetah population across different parts of Madhya Pradesh, rather than restricting them to a single site.

This comes just two days after a 20-month-old female cheetah was found dead in Kuno National Park. This is considered as the result of the first recorded clash between a leopard and a cheetah in the field.