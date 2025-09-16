 Leopard Kills Cheetah Jwala’s Cub At Kuno National Park
Leopard Kills Cheetah Jwala’s Cub At Kuno National Park

One of Jwala’s female sub adult cubs was found dead in the forests of Kuno National Park on Monday evening

Staff Reporter | Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Leopard Kills Jwala’s Cub At Kuno National Park New Concern For Cheetah Project | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major setback for cheetah conservation effort, one of Jwala’s female sub adult cubs was found dead in the forests of Kuno National Park on Monday evening.

Officials said a preliminary investigation suggests the 20-month-old cub was killed in a fight with a leopard. The autopsy report is awaited to confirm the exact cause.

The cub had been released into the wild in February 2025 along with her mother Jwala and three siblings. She had left her mother more than a month ago and had recently separated from her siblings as well.

Kuno now has a total of 25 cheetahs, including nine adults – six females and three males – and 16 Indian-born cubs.

This is the first time a leopard has killed a cheetah within Kuno’s territory. Wildlife experts had earlier warned about the threat posed by leopards when cheetahs were introduced, and the incident has confirmed those concerns.

Kuno officials are now considering what new strategies are required to protect cheetahs moving freely in the open landscape from predators like leopards.

