MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

File Pic (Representative Image)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman has accused her brother’s friend of repeatedly raping her on pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The accused have been identified as Vishwajeet alias Golu Rajawat, son of Dharmendra Singh Rajawat, a resident of Ram Nagar in Gwalior. The police have arrested the accused.

According to the police, the woman, a BSc student, was alone at home when Vishwajeet visited her house asking for her brother.

Finding her alone, he confessed his love and applied vermillion to her forehead-- a Hindu marriage ritual. Claiming their relationship to be that of a husband and wife, he forced her for intimacy and allegedly exploited her sexually.

When the woman asked him for a proper wedding in presence of family, he threatened to harm her if she revealed the incident.

Later, the accused called her to hotel on the pretext of some discussion, however continued to assault her sexually. The victim alleged that he continued exploiting her over time and blackmailed her into silence. When she recently insisted on marriage, the accused refused and threatened to kill her.

The woman then lodged a complaint at Hajira police station. Acting on her statement, police arrested Vishwajeet. The accused is currently being interrogated, and further investigation into the case is underway.