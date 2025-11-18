 MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

According to the police, the woman, a BSc student, was alone at home when Vishwajeet visited her house asking for her brother. Finding her alone, he confessed his love and applied vermillion to parting of her hair and claimed it as a marriage ritual and then allegedly raped her. He threatened to harm her if she revealed the incident, causing her to remain silent for several days.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman has accused her brother’s friend of repeatedly raping her on pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The accused have been identified as Vishwajeet alias Golu Rajawat, son of Dharmendra Singh Rajawat, a resident of Ram Nagar in Gwalior. The police have arrested the accused.

Read Also
MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...
article-image

According to the police, the woman, a BSc student, was alone at home when Vishwajeet visited her house asking for her brother.

Finding her alone, he confessed his love and applied vermillion to her forehead-- a Hindu marriage ritual. Claiming their relationship to be that of a husband and wife, he forced her for intimacy and allegedly exploited her sexually.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details

When the woman asked him for a proper wedding in presence of family, he threatened to harm her if she revealed the incident.

Read Also
Indore News: Doctor Administers Expired Vaccine To 2.5-Month-Old Baby; Assaults Parents For Raising...
article-image

Later, the accused called her to hotel on the pretext of some discussion, however continued to assault her sexually. The victim alleged that he continued exploiting her over time and blackmailed her into silence. When she recently insisted on marriage, the accused refused and threatened to kill her.

The woman then lodged a complaint at Hajira police station. Acting on her statement, police arrested Vishwajeet. The accused is currently being interrogated, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...

MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Madhya Pradesh November 18, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...

Madhya Pradesh November 18, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...