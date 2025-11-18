 Indore News: Doctor Administers Expired Vaccine To 2.5-Month-Old Baby; Assaults Parents For Raising Concern
According to the reports, Rahul Thakur took his infant daughter to the private hospital for daily vaccination. After paying ₹7,030 at the hospital reception, the doctor administered the Hexa-2 vaccine to the child. Rahul later noticed that the vaccine wrapper pasted on the baby’s file carried an expiry date of May 2025 after which he raised concerns about its validity.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Indore News: Doctor Booked For Giving Expired Vaccine To 2.5-Month-Old Infant; Parents Alleged Doctor Of Assault After Protesting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor allegedly administered an expired vaccine to a two and a half month old girl and later assaulted her parents for protesting on Monday night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The incident took place at a private hospital located at Sapna-Sangeeta Road in Indore on Monday night.

According to the reports, Rahul Thakur, a resident of Musakhedi, took his infant daughter to the hospital for daily vaccination.

After paying ₹7,030 at the hospital reception, the doctor administered the Hexa-2 vaccine to the child. Rahul later noticed that the vaccine wrapper pasted on the baby's file carried an expiry date of May 2025 after which he raised concerns about its validity.

When Thakur questioned the date, Dr. Agarwal allegedly tried to remove the original wrapper and replace it with another.

The situation escalated when the parents objected which lead to a heated confrontation.

According to the reports, the doctor reportedly misbehaved, assaulted Rahul and his wife Roshni, and even issued death threats before forcing them out of the hospital premises.

The couple filed a complaint at the Juni Indore police station.

Acting on their report, police registered an FIR against Dr. Agarwal under relevant sections for assault and professional negligence. Further investigation is underway.

