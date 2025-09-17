PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that it is a matter of good fortune that on the occasion of his birthday, PM Narendra Modi visited the State and gifted the country's largest PM MITRA textile park to the tribal region of Dhar and Nimar.

The Park in Dhar will increase the income of the farmers of Nimar and give special recognition to the state's cotton industry in the global arena.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition focusing on 75 successful years of PM Modi's life as part of the Seva Pakhwada at the Khajarana Ganesh Temple premises on Wednesday.

He prayed for a long and healthy life for PM Modi at the Khajarana Siddha Ganesh Temple and visited a blood donation camp organised on the premises and thanked the blood donors.

On this occasion urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, Betul MLA and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and MLA’s of the city were also present.

The exhibition, titled ‘PM Narendra Modi-Service is the Resolution, Nation is the First Inspiration-75 Years,’ showcased important events from PM’s childhood to his tenure as CM and Prime Minister.

The exhibition showcased the beginning of Modi's leadership, beginning with the Ekta Yatra and the resistance against the Emergency. PM Modi's role in publicising the contributions of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle was also highlighted.