 PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

CM inaugurates exhibition focusing on the life sketch of Narendra Modi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that it is a matter of good fortune that on the occasion of his birthday, PM Narendra Modi visited the State and gifted the country's largest PM MITRA textile park to the tribal region of Dhar and Nimar.

The Park in Dhar will increase the income of the farmers of Nimar and give special recognition to the state's cotton industry in the global arena.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition focusing on 75 successful years of PM Modi's life as part of the Seva Pakhwada at the Khajarana Ganesh Temple premises on Wednesday.

He prayed for a long and healthy life for PM Modi at the Khajarana Siddha Ganesh Temple and visited a blood donation camp organised on the premises and thanked the blood donors.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives
Read Also
PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women...
article-image

On this occasion urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, Betul MLA and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and MLA’s of the city were also present.

The exhibition, titled ‘PM Narendra Modi-Service is the Resolution, Nation is the First Inspiration-75 Years,’ showcased important events from PM’s childhood to his tenure as CM and Prime Minister.

The exhibition showcased the beginning of Modi's leadership, beginning with the Ekta Yatra and the resistance against the Emergency. PM Modi's role in publicising the contributions of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle was also highlighted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

Indore's Sri Aurobindo Group Organises Health Camp

Indore's Sri Aurobindo Group Organises Health Camp

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur