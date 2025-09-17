Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police launched a road safety drive from September 8 to 22 to reduce accident-related deaths and improve road safety across the city.

Between September 8 and 16, enforcement focused on riders without helmets and drivers not wearing seat belts. However, recent cases show overspeeding, a major cause of accidents, has received little attention.

Traffic police records show 1,370 challans were issued for helmet violations and 261 for seat belt non-compliance during the drive till September 16. In contrast, only 48 overspeeding cases were recorded in the same period.

Despite the campaign, nearly 26 accidents across various police station areas took place within four days, many caused by overspeeding combined with rash and negligent driving.

Accidents were reported from Piplani, Kolar, Kamla Nagar, Misrod, Govindpura, Kotwali, Koh-e-Fiza, MP Nagar, Khajuri Sadak, Mangalwara and other areas, resulting in multiple injuries.

FIRs have been registered against vehicle owners, including those driving cars, bikes, trucks, dumpers and buses.

ACP (Traffic) Ajay Vajpai said that focus remains on reducing road accidents and action is being taken on all violations, including overspeeding. He said that wearing helmets and seat belts plays a crucial role in preventing fatalities during accidents.

Action taken report

Over speeding: 48

Helmet violations: 1,370

Seat belt violations: 261

Riding by minor: 3

Drunk driving: 8

Wrong side driving: 78

Overloading: 41

Without driving licence: 14

Fitness certificate missing: 15

Using mobile while driving: 19