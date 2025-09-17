 Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored

Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored

Enforcement focuses on gear, while speeding-related accidents rise

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police launched a road safety drive from September 8 to 22 to reduce accident-related deaths and improve road safety across the city.

Between September 8 and 16, enforcement focused on riders without helmets and drivers not wearing seat belts. However, recent cases show overspeeding, a major cause of accidents, has received little attention.

Traffic police records show 1,370 challans were issued for helmet violations and 261 for seat belt non-compliance during the drive till September 16. In contrast, only 48 overspeeding cases were recorded in the same period.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women...
article-image

Despite the campaign, nearly 26 accidents across various police station areas took place within four days, many caused by overspeeding combined with rash and negligent driving.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives

Accidents were reported from Piplani, Kolar, Kamla Nagar, Misrod, Govindpura, Kotwali, Koh-e-Fiza, MP Nagar, Khajuri Sadak, Mangalwara and other areas, resulting in multiple injuries.

FIRs have been registered against vehicle owners, including those driving cars, bikes, trucks, dumpers and buses.

ACP (Traffic) Ajay Vajpai said that focus remains on reducing road accidents and action is being taken on all violations, including overspeeding. He said that wearing helmets and seat belts plays a crucial role in preventing fatalities during accidents.

Action taken report

Over speeding: 48

Helmet violations: 1,370

Seat belt violations: 261

Riding by minor: 3

Drunk driving: 8

Wrong side driving: 78

Overloading: 41

Without driving licence: 14

Fitness certificate missing: 15

Using mobile while driving: 19

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored

Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored

Shot In Arm For AIIMS Bhopal As Health Ministry Okays 3 New Departments

Shot In Arm For AIIMS Bhopal As Health Ministry Okays 3 New Departments

Bhopal: Animal Birth Control Centre Accused Of Keeping Dogs Captive For Over A Month

Bhopal: Animal Birth Control Centre Accused Of Keeping Dogs Captive For Over A Month

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block People From Other Religions From Garba Events

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block People From Other Religions From Garba Events