 Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl

Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired girl in a landmark judgement by a special court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired girl in a landmark judgement by a special court in Indore.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Savita Jadiya of the Special Court (POCSO Act), brings a measure of justice to the victim. The convicted man, identified as Pappu Rajak (50), was found guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. He received a life sentence for rape charge.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Varsha Pathak, presented the case based on a report filed by the victim on September 4, 2022, at Hira Nagar Police Station.

Read Also
Tragic! 2 Dead, 11 Injured As Drunk Driver Mows Pedestrians In MP's Indore
article-image

The victim, who is visually impaired and uneducated, reported that while she was returning from a nearby hotel, accused Pappu Rajak, grabbed her hand and forcibly took her to his room. He then sexually assaulted her against her will and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

FPJ Shorts
'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition
'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend
US White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Says India 'Coming To The Table' Amid Ongoing Negotiations
US White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Says India 'Coming To The Table' Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Australia: At least 1 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Popular Haveli Indian Restaurant In Sydney
Australia: At least 1 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Popular Haveli Indian Restaurant In Sydney

Following the report, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The victim underwent a medical examination and witness statements were recorded.

Based on the evidence gathered, additional charges under the POCSO Act were added. After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was filed in court, leading to the conviction and sentencing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl

Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl

Indore Collector Shivam Verma Warns Officers Against Laxity In Work

Indore Collector Shivam Verma Warns Officers Against Laxity In Work

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Warmly Welcomed In Indore

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Warmly Welcomed In Indore

Sexually Exploited By Uncle, Class 9 Girl Kills Self In MP's Indore

Sexually Exploited By Uncle, Class 9 Girl Kills Self In MP's Indore

Indore: Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe From Son Of Murder Accused

Indore: Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe From Son Of Murder Accused