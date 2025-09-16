Indore: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired girl in a landmark judgement by a special court in Indore.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Savita Jadiya of the Special Court (POCSO Act), brings a measure of justice to the victim. The convicted man, identified as Pappu Rajak (50), was found guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. He received a life sentence for rape charge.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Varsha Pathak, presented the case based on a report filed by the victim on September 4, 2022, at Hira Nagar Police Station.

The victim, who is visually impaired and uneducated, reported that while she was returning from a nearby hotel, accused Pappu Rajak, grabbed her hand and forcibly took her to his room. He then sexually assaulted her against her will and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Following the report, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The victim underwent a medical examination and witness statements were recorded.

Based on the evidence gathered, additional charges under the POCSO Act were added. After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was filed in court, leading to the conviction and sentencing.