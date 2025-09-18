Indore Airport Road Truck Tragedy: Drunk Driver Bought Liquor From Two Places Before Entering City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The drunk truck driver who caused the Airport Road accident, leaving three people dead and over a dozen injured, had purchased alcohol from two different places before entering the city.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said during interrogation that the accused driver Gulsher Khan of Dharampuri, allegedly told police that he was coming from Vapi, Gujarat to Indore.

In the Rau area, he unloaded part of his goods and then headed towards Dhar Road, where he bought a liquor bottle at Navdapanth. Later, he purchased another bottle on the Super Corridor. He and his cleaner Shankar Thakur, both consumed alcohol before heading towards Pologround to unload goods at Nickel Traders.

After turning right from the Super Corridor onto Airport Road, Gulsher began losing consciousness due to heavy drinking but continued to drive.

At Kalani Square, when he spotted the police, he accelerated and rammed a two-wheeler. Panicking after the collision, he sped recklessly, hitting half a dozen more vehicles between Shikshak Nagar Square and Bada Ganpati Square.

The truck eventually caught fire after a bike trapped beneath it exploded. The accused driver Gulsher and his cleaner Shankar are currently in four-day police remand till Sunday and are being interrogated.

Another case filed against drunk driver

A fresh FIR has been registered against Gulsher on the complaint of constable Jeevan Parihar, who said that the driver attempted to run him over during the rampage, damaging his government motorcycle.

Parihar said that while he tried to stop the speeding truck, Gulsher deliberately drove towards him and hit his motorcycle. Following this, police added sections related to obstructing government workand damaging government property.

Police to register case against truck owner

Police said they are also planning to register a case against the truck owner for allowing Gulsher to drive the truck despite him being a habitual offender.

Records show that he already had three prior cases registered against him for molestation, unnatural sex with an animal, and an Arms Act violation.