 Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's Muskaan & Other Women Charged For Heinous Crimes
The event is said to be a symbolic protest being organised by Paurush, an organisation representing victims of wife abuse.

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Dussehra is going to witness a dramatic ‘Surpanakha Dahan' this year. 

The controversial event has been named ‘Surpanakha Dahan’ as the effigies of women charged with heinous crimes, including Indore’s Sonam Raghuvanshi and Meerut’s Muskan, will be set on fire.

Sonam gets the centre spot

The organisation's president, Ashok Dashora, said the move is meant to show that “evil is not confined to men.” 

He added, “If Ravana symbolised wrongdoing in his time, today’s society must confront modern-day ‘Surpanakhas’ who spread destruction in different ways.”

Massive 11-faced effigy created

The organisation has also released a poster of ‘Surpanakha Dahan,’ which features Sonam Raghuvanshi at the centre spot (at the place of Ravana’s main head).

Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore made headlines in May-June after being accused of plotting her husband’s murder in Meghalaya while on a honeymoon trip.

For the ‘Surpanakha Dahan,’ a massive 11-faced effigy has been created, with each face representing a woman accused in serious criminal cases such as fraud, cybercrime, trafficking, and murder. 

Alongside Sonam Raghuvanshi, figures like Muskan from Meerut - accused of killing her husband and hiding the body in a blue drum - will also be symbolically burnt.

Effigy’s procession to be carried out 

The effigy will be carried through the city in a colorful procession with drums and traditional performances before being set ablaze at Mahalaxmi Nagar Mela Ground around 6:30 pm on Dussehra evening.

Posters of the event featuring Sonam Raghuvanshi’s name and others have already gone viral across Indore. 

This has sparked widespread debate. While some see it as a bold step to highlight crimes committed by women, others argue it distorts age-old tradition.

