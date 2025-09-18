Indore: Retired BSNL Staffer Found Murdered In Open Field |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread in the Chandan Nagar area on Thursday morning after the blood-soaked body of a 70-year-old retired BSNL employee was found in an open field near Delhi International School on Dhar Road.

Police officials and the FSL team reached the spot soon after receiving information. The deceased’s vehicle was found nearby, and his broken mobile phone was recovered from a short distance away. The family did not raise any suspicion of robbery as Rs 4,600 in cash were found in his pocket.

CCTV footage from the area showed the victim arriving alone on his two-wheeler. A case of murder has been registered, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ramesh Panwar, a resident of Parivahan Nagar. His body bore multiple injuries, suspected to be from a sharp edged weapon and a rope was wrapped around his neck.

His son Ashish Panwar said that Ramesh had left home around 6 pm on Wednesday to recharge his mobile phone but did not return. When his phone was found switched off after 9 pm, the family lodged a missing person’s report at Dwarkapuri police station. On Thursday around 11 am, police informed the family about his death. His younger son works in Dubai.

Relatives alleged that Ramesh had been mentally disturbed since a recent incident at a private hospital where he was admitted for treatment of diabetes-related weakness. Ashish claimed that on Wednesday morning his father had rushed out of the ICU, shouting that hospital staff had made an obscene video of him.

Following the commotion, the hospital discharged him at the family’s request. “Since then, he has been in depression. He even recorded a video blaming the hospital for his condition,” Ashish said. The family alleged that the hospital incident had pushed Ramesh into severe stress.