Indore Leopard Death: Clutch Wire, Missing Paws, Cut Canines Reveal Brutal Hunting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hidden in a secluded corner of Garhi village, a trapped and mutilated leopard tells a grim story of poaching, deliberate cruelty, and a calculated attempt to destroy evidence. On Sunday, a post-mortem confirmed that the animal, discovered in Garhi compartment 668, had been killed using a clutch wire, its front paws severed, and upper canines cut—clear signs of illegal hunting.

The carcass was first spotted on Saturday evening by villagers grazing their goats near a roadside drain in Garhi village, Double Chowki, about 30 kilometres from Indore. The villagers immediately alerted the Double Chowki watchman and the Forest Department. As darkness fell, officials were unable to examine the body, so forest personnel guarded it overnight.

On Sunday, two veterinary doctors, Dr Vivek Sharma and Dr Chaturbhuj Nagar, conducted a post-mortem in the presence of Tehsildar Ankita Bajpai, DFO Pradeep Mishra, and Mahender Singh Thakur, a member of the local Gadi JFMC. Preliminary findings revealed that a clutch wire embedded in the leopard’s body had cut off blood flow, causing its death. The front paws were cut off and missing, confirming deliberate hunting.

The post-mortem also revealed that the upper two canine teeth had been cut, possibly using a machine, while the lower canines remained intact, indicating targeted mutilation rather than natural loss.

A dog squad surveyed the surrounding area, including a nearby farmhouse. Mishra said, “We have received important clues from the site and are confident that the offenders will be identified soon.”

Forest teams also examined surrounding compartments, including Garhi compartment 668, where the carcass was found, and Nahar Jhabua compartment 250, where the remains were cremated following protocol. Officials observed disturbed soil and traces of burning, suggesting possible attempts to destroy evidence.

The investigation has been intensified with the help of the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) under SDO Anubha Trivedi, and is being conducted in adherence to the SOP issued by the NTCA. Mishra described the case as “dicey,” pointing out that a trap nearby showed signs that the leopard had struggled, though the exact circumstances remain uncertain.

The terrain itself adds to the intrigue and complexity of the case: one side of the site is revenue land, the other a trench, followed by the forest range boundary. Investigators say the layout strongly suggests that the leopard may have been intentionally hidden, making detection and the ongoing investigation even more challenging.

The case has been registered as a wildlife crime, and DFO Mishra confirmed that forest teams and the dog squad will continue to comb the area for additional evidence.

“This incident underscores the grave threat to wildlife in the region,” Mishra said. “We are determined to bring the offenders to justice.”