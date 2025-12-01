Indore News: Two Booked For Raping, Blackmailing Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were booked for raping a woman and making her objectionable video to blackmail her for money in the Lasudia area on Sunday.

The woman alleged that the accused had also extorted Rs 6 lakh and taken her scooter by threatening to circulate her objectionable video on social media.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni informed the Free Press that a case had been registered against Sufiyan Ansari alias Mohit and Amir alias Golden alias Amar under various sections of the BNS on the complaint of a 25-year-old woman. The woman said in her complaint that she had met Sufiyan through her friend in 2021.

Then, Sufiyan introduced himself as Mohit. After that they started meeting and Sufiyan allegedly made physical relations with her at her flat in the Lasudia area. The woman warned to lodge a complaint with the police but the accused said that he had made her objectionable video and started blackmailing her. The woman was scared of the accused so she did not reveal the matter to anyone.

The accused allegedly extorted Rs 5 lakh from her and made physical relations with her multiple times without her consent. She later met Amir, who introduced himself as Amar. Then, she learnt Sufiyan’s original name. After that, she stopped meeting him.

The woman said Amar alias Amir also made physical relations with her in a hotel in the Lasudia area, threatening her of circulating the video on social media.

Both the accused allegedly made physical relations with her multiple times and Amar also extorted Rs 1 lakh from her and took her scooter. They also forced her to accept their religion. She somehow told her mother about the incident and lodged a case with the police.

No arrests were made till the filing of the report.