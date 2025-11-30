Indore News: In A First, Facial Authentication During UPSC Exam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) 2025 on Sunday for recruitment to 230 posts in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including 156 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 74 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.

For the first time, the UPSC introduced facial authentication at exam centres. Candidates’ faces were scanned and matched with their admit cards and ID proofs before they were allowed entry into the exam halls. The system was implemented across all designated centres in Indore district using a face authentication mobile application authorized by the Commission.

A total of 7,828 candidates from Indore and surrounding regions had applied for the examination. UPSC set up 21 exam centres in educational institutions throughout the city to conduct the recruitment test.

Although the examination was scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, many candidates arrived more than 90 minutes early for verification procedures. After ID checks, frisking and face scans, they were permitted to take the test, which was held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Despite the large number of applicants, the test recorded only 57% attendance, with around 4,500 candidates appearing in the 21 centres.

Candidate Hemlata Shastri said the paper consisted of 120 questions, noting that topics from economics, current affairs, labour laws and general knowledge were relatively easy and scoring, while the section on India’s freedom struggle was more challenging.

Exam coordinator Sapna Lowanshi confirmed that the test concluded without any malpractice. “There were no cases of cheating and no complaints from candidates regarding paper irregularities,” she said.